Can colleagues remove Suellentrop from Kansas Senate? There’s a rule for that

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, follows a discussion during a...
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, follows a discussion during a meeting of fellow GOP senators Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Andy Tsubasa Field)(AP/Andy Tsubasa Field)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republicans in the Kansas Senate removed Sen. Gene Suellentrop as their majority leader, but some members of the public have called for him to be kicked out of the body entirely.

The Wichita Republican faces a felony count of fleeing law enforcement and misdemeanors of driving under the influence and reckless driving. It’s in connection with a March 18th incident where authorities say he drove 90 miles-an-hour the wrong direction from I-470 on Topeka’s south side to I-70 in downtown.

Kansas Senate rules do outline a process by which members could remove a member from his or her seat. Under the rule (rule 76 on page 27 of the Senate rules), three or more senators would have to lodge a complaint, requesting the member be censured or expelled for misconduct.

The Senate President would then appoint a committee of five senators to conduct an inquiry. No more than three committee members could be from the same party, and none could have signed the complaint..

The committee could conduct an inquiry, then dismiss the complaint, or recommend censure or expulsion to the full Senate. It would take a two-thirds majority vote of the body to confirm either action.

So far, no such complaint has been filed against Suellentrop. Senate President Ty Masterson said Friday night it would be up to his constituents to decide whether he should continue to represent them.

State statute also outlines a process for the public to file a recall petition for an elected official, or for prosecutors to launch ouster proceedings.

