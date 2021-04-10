Advertisement

Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blind Tiger has brewed Topeka’s first all-Kansas beer since prohibition.

The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant says it is celebrating the first beer in Topeka that has been brewed with 100% Kansas ingredients since prohibition, which is now on tap. It said the beer is called Kansas Grown IPA with a 7.2% ABV and 45 IBUs. It said the style is called the “Kansas Style IPA.”

“Over the last couple of decades, every farmer I asked about growing brewing-quality barley for me said it couldn’t be done around here,” said John Dean. “Lance is a fifth generation Kansas farmer who has taken on the challenge of growing brewing-quality barley in Kansas.  He chose two malting varieties from the Limagrain Cereal Seeds breeding station in Wichita, Kansas for this task.  For his two-row malt, he chose winter barley, Calypso variety.  For the English Style Pale Ale Malt he chose spring barley, Odyssey variety.  His success, coupled with Kansas Hop Company hops, has made possible a dream of mine which is to brew a beer with 100% Kansas grown malt and hops!”

According to Blind Tiger, John Dean is an award-winning Brewmaster and Alvaro Canizales is Head Brewer. It said the pair have brewed hundreds of different beers in scores of different styles over the years, with ingredients from at least three continents. It said this is its first beer ever brewed with 100% Kansas ingredients.

Blind Tiger said Kansas Grown IPA was brewed with Kansas grown barley malt, Kansas grown hops and Topeka water. It said the brew is truly local and farm-to-glass. It said it got all of the ingredients directly from the artisanal producers in the Sunflower State.

“At the Blind Tiger Brewery, we try to be local and farm-to-table in every way we can.  It is great to see that extend to our truly world-class Blind Tiger Craft Beer,” said Blind Tiger owner Jay Ives. " Now we are farm-to-glass as well.  I can testify that Kansas Grown IPA is delicious and Topeka will love it.”

