$16 billion in federal grants headed to Kansas venues affected by COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas venues that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon see significant economic relief.

Governor Laura Kelly says $16 billion in grants will be given to shuttered venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants program by the Small Business Administration.

“Kansas venues are an integral part of our history, our culture, and our communities,” Governor Kelly said. “I strongly support the SBA’s efforts to aid these important local businesses. These grants will ensure venues emerge from the pandemic with the resources they need, and I encourage all Kansas venues that are eligible to apply for the program.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the SVOG program will be administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance. She said eligible applicants could qualify for the SVOG grant equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue for 2019, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million.

Gov. Kelly said $2 billion has been reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees. She said the program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, which was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

“Kansas venues were hit especially hard by this pandemic, and this program was established specifically to support them,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “SBA has created a strong lifeline for venues in our state, and I would encourage any business owner who feels this funding could help them to apply. To Kansans with impacted venues - you are not alone. We’re here to help.”

According to Gov. Kelly, eligible entities are required to have been in operation by Feb. 29, 2020, and include the following:

Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Relevant museum operators, zoos, and aquariums

Motion picture theater operators

Venue must have fixed seating

Talent representatives

Owners of eligible business entities

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for our industry, with most venues facing 95%+ revenue loss,” Adam Hartke, Co-Owner of the Cotillion in Wichita, said. “Through these hard times, we have committed to persevere to become once again economic, tourism, and cultural drivers within Kansas.”

“Prior to COVID, our economic impact within Kansas was over $400 million annually, and we brought tens of thousands of tourists to Kansas from across the country for shows at our venues every year,” Jessie Hartke, Cotillion Co-Owner, said. “We are ready to get back to work, and with the continued overwhelming support of the State of Kansas, grow our industry for years to come, gaining Kansas the recognition it deserves as a vital tour stop for traveling musicians and shedding light on the vast depth of local talent found within our local communities.”

Gov. Kelly said all eligible Kansas venues are encouraged to take part in the SVOG program.

For more information, click HERE.

