Advertisement

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.

Deputies arrested a Thayer, Mo. man, 28, wanted in the shootings in neighboring Howell County. Investigators will release his identity after formal charges are filed. Investigators say there is a connection between the shooter and one of the victims.

Police are investigating a shooting a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and...
Police are investigating a shooting a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.(KY3)

Officers responded to the Snappy Mart convenience store Saturday morning around 5:15 a.m. The store is open 24-hours-a-day. Witnesses heard multiple shots. Several witnessed the shootings either inside or outside of the store, but did not suffer any injuries.

Sgt. Jeff Kinder with the Missouri Highway Patrol says the victim who died lived out of state. The three injured in the shooting reman in critical condition at a Springfield hospital. One of the injured lived out of state.

Koshkonong is located about 15 minutes south of West Plains on U.S. 63.

Police are investigating a shooting a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and...
Police are investigating a shooting a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.(KY3)
Police are investigating a shooting a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and...
Police are investigating a shooting a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

K-State Polytechnich launches student mentorship program
KU to host Autism Across the Life Span conference
80 Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
80+ Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition
Gov. Kelly signs bill to encourage transparency on electric transmission line construction