Advertisement

Two arrested after narcotics search warrant served in Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 51-year-old female and a 59-year-old male have been arrested following a narcotics search warrant.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old female and 59-year-old male are in custody and face multiple drug-related charges, including intent to distribute, after a criminal interdiction investigation and narcotics search warrant on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 8, a deputy and his K9 seized around 15 pounds of marijuana while working criminal interdiction. It said the seizure resulted from the suspects trying to distribute narcotics from Oregon to Topeka with the intent to distribute the drugs throughout the community.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was served in the 2600 block of SW Morningside Dr. by the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force. It said during the service of the warrant, more marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lisa L. Webber, 51, and Steve L. Counts, 59, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawne Co. Dept. of Corrections. It said Webber was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said Counts was booked in on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
Kansas Senate GOP leader charged with DUI faces ouster vote
Police respond to report of domestic assault in central Topeka