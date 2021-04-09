Two arrested after narcotics search warrant served in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 51-year-old female and a 59-year-old male have been arrested following a narcotics search warrant.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old female and 59-year-old male are in custody and face multiple drug-related charges, including intent to distribute, after a criminal interdiction investigation and narcotics search warrant on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 8, a deputy and his K9 seized around 15 pounds of marijuana while working criminal interdiction. It said the seizure resulted from the suspects trying to distribute narcotics from Oregon to Topeka with the intent to distribute the drugs throughout the community.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was served in the 2600 block of SW Morningside Dr. by the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force. It said during the service of the warrant, more marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lisa L. Webber, 51, and Steve L. Counts, 59, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawne Co. Dept. of Corrections. It said Webber was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said Counts was booked in on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.