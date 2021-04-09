Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County

Brian Joseph Wessel, 60, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with possession of...
Brian Joseph Wessel, 60, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Jackson County, authorities said.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Jackson County, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as 60-year-old Brian Joseph Wessel.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for a traffic infraction near 150th and Q roads.

During the traffic stop, an investigation led to the discovery of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Morse said.

Wessel then was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and transporting an open container.

Wessel was being held Friday morning in the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
TPD searches for woman that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-through window
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals
On April 7th at 8:10 p.m. the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) served an arrest warrant to...
Former Ellis Co. Lieutenant arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

Passage of KS bill on trans athletes won’t be veto-proof
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: Mild today, rain tonight and cooler tomorrow
Concordia less than others
Mild today, rain tonight