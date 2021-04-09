Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Jackson County, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as 60-year-old Brian Joseph Wessel.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for a traffic infraction near 150th and Q roads.

During the traffic stop, an investigation led to the discovery of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Morse said.

Wessel then was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and transporting an open container.

Wessel was being held Friday morning in the Jackson County Jail.

