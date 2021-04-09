Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican caucus has voted to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as Senate Majority Leader.
In a 22-4 vote, the Kansas Republican caucus voted to remove Sen. Gene Suellentrop as Senate Majority Leader.
Suellentrop was arrested in mid-March for a DUI when he was caught driving 90 miles per hour down the wrong way of I-70 in Topeka and tried to flee the police.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.