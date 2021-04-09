Advertisement

Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the 2100 block of S.W. Potomac Drive in west-central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of S.W. Potomac Drive.

Initial reports indicated the assailant pointed a gun at a man and took his wallet.

The robber then left the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

S.W. Potomac Drive is located just south of the Washburn University campus between S.W. Washburn Avenue and S.W. MacVicar Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
TPD searches for woman that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-through window
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals
On April 7th at 8:10 p.m. the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) served an arrest warrant to...
Former Ellis Co. Lieutenant arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

Passage of KS bill on trans athletes won’t be veto-proof
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: Mild today, rain tonight and cooler tomorrow
Concordia less than others
Mild today, rain tonight
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after it was shut...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash