Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of S.W. Potomac Drive.

Initial reports indicated the assailant pointed a gun at a man and took his wallet.

The robber then left the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

S.W. Potomac Drive is located just south of the Washburn University campus between S.W. Washburn Avenue and S.W. MacVicar Avenue.

