Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Photos taken over the past few months show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Summer finds the Statehouse surrounded by well-kept green lawns.
Winter paints a much starker picture, as bare trees mark the cold, winter days when legislators debate bills inside the House and Senate chambers.
But sunrises and sunsets bring out the best in the Statehouse, casting varying shades on the historic building and making it seem to glow at times.
