Passage of KS bill on trans athletes won’t be veto-proof

(KWCH)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas conservatives appear likely to push a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports through the Republican-controlled Legislature.

However, they do not appear to have enough support to overcome a possible veto by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The House approved the bill late Thursday, 76-43. The Senate was expected to follow sometime Friday.

Kelly typically does not say what she’ll do with legislation before it reaches her desk, but she has dropped strong hints that she plans to veto such a ban.

Supporters of the bill were eight votes short in the House of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

