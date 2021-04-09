Manhattan Fire training on search, rescue in Riley Co. park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department is training Friday on how to search and rescue a lost or missing person.

The training exercises are being held at Washington Marlatt Memorial Park in Riley County.

The department’s technical rescue team, as well as “Duke” their search dog, are tasked with locating an actor hiding in the park to help them practice large area searches.

They are also using drone technology to assist in the search.

Manhattan Fire said the park will remain open during the training, which goes until 5 p.m. Friday, and could continue into next week.

