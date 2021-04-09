Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force discusses new stimulus package, progress against COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -The Manhattan Area Task Force met virtually to continue discussing the community’s progress against COVID-19

Officials from Riley County and Ascension Via Christi gave quick overviews of the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and the community’s progress towards the next step.

Local doctors also presented their perspective on community progress in the fight against the pandemic.

Assistant City Manager, Dennis Marstall, gave an overview of the newest federal stimulus funds announced in March, called the American Rescue Plan Act, which will distribute $1.9 trillion dollars across the U.S.

“We do see a lot of opportunities with the organizations involved in the recovery task force, but in our local Manhattan community as well, can tap into these and so we’re just trying to get smarter as the local government staff to see what is available so we can help encourage others to apply for those funds.” City of Manhattan, Kansas, Assistant City Manager, Dennis Marstall says.

You can find a link to the recording of the full-length video conference on the City of Manhattan’s website, here.

