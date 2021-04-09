Advertisement

Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force discusses new stimulus package, progress against COVID-19

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -The Manhattan Area Task Force met virtually to continue discussing the community’s progress against COVID-19

Officials from Riley County and Ascension Via Christi gave quick overviews of the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and the community’s progress towards the next step.

Local doctors also presented their perspective on community progress in the fight against the pandemic.

Assistant City Manager, Dennis Marstall, gave an overview of the newest federal stimulus funds announced in March, called the American Rescue Plan Act, which will distribute $1.9 trillion dollars across the U.S.

“We do see a lot of opportunities with the organizations involved in the recovery task force, but in our local Manhattan community as well, can tap into these and so we’re just trying to get smarter as the local government staff to see what is available so we can help encourage others to apply for those funds.” City of Manhattan, Kansas, Assistant City Manager, Dennis Marstall says.

You can find a link to the recording of the full-length video conference on the City of Manhattan’s website, here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes

Latest News

Bird Scooters in Topeka -- 10 pm
Bird asking public to return missing scooters
Nice Friday, with evening rain chance
Thursday night forecast: Fog tonight then a nice weekend
Stormont Vail says they've seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines even as more Kansans...
COVID vaccine providers report trouble filling appointments even with more eligibility
Stormont Vail says they've seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines even as more Kansans...
COVID vaccine providers report trouble filling appointments even with more eligibility