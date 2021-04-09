Local Topekan develops an app to help people with a brain injury

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Maxwell Kelly was in a car accident nearly four years ago while returning home for Christmas break.

“I was being an idiot and texting and driving and smacked the back of a snowplow going 85 miles-per-hour,” Kelly said.

The accident left him in a wheelchair for six months and with permanent brain damage ---but he still considers himself lucky.

“But I got super lucky firefighters were there and there was a cop that passed 30 seconds ahead of where it happened and helicopters were in the air,” he said.

Kelly discovered he was suffering from short-term memory loss when he kept forgetting his friends and families’ names.

“After I met all of my mom’s friends I would be like what were their names again and I was like dang it,” said Kelly.

So he developed an app ”Mnemonic Yearbook Reminders” which allows users to take a picture of someone or something.

“So then I thought to myself, wait I want to battle this and then I thought to myself well I already said that but I said to myself what do I always leave my house with keys, wallet and phone that is always what I go with and I love computer science,” he said.

Then users will name the photo and it will be saved in the app, but that is not all, he has developed other apps.

“Yeah I’ve created nine other apps besides this one so I have a total of ten iOS apps and my very first app I’ve ever created was two years ago when I learned it in 2019 and its called Cafe Hunters,” he said.

And he wants to remind his users not to text and drive.

