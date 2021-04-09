Advertisement

Local Topekan develops an app to help people with a brain injury

By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Maxwell Kelly was in a car accident nearly four years ago while returning home for Christmas break.

“I was being an idiot and texting and driving and smacked the back of a snowplow going 85 miles-per-hour,” Kelly said.

The accident left him in a wheelchair for six months and with permanent brain damage ---but he still considers himself lucky.

“But I got super lucky firefighters were there and there was a cop that passed 30 seconds ahead of where it happened and helicopters were in the air,” he said.

Kelly discovered he was suffering from short-term memory loss when he kept forgetting his friends and families’ names.

“After I met all of my mom’s friends I would be like what were their names again and I was like dang it,” said Kelly.

So he developed an app ”Mnemonic Yearbook Reminders” which allows users to take a picture of someone or something.

“So then I thought to myself, wait I want to battle this and then I thought to myself well I already said that but I said to myself what do I always leave my house with keys, wallet and phone that is always what I go with and I love computer science,” he said.

Then users will name the photo and it will be saved in the app, but that is not all, he has developed other apps.

“Yeah I’ve created nine other apps besides this one so I have a total of ten iOS apps and my very first app I’ve ever created was two years ago when I learned it in 2019 and its called Cafe Hunters,” he said.

And he wants to remind his users not to text and drive.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

First Alert Mild
Friday night forecast: Rain tonight and cooler tomorrow
Sen. Suellentrop oust vote
Sen. Suellentrop oust vote
Transgender Sports Bill Passes Kansas House and Senate
Transgender Sports Bill Passes Kansas House and Senate
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader