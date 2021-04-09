Lane closures expected next week as crews replace signs on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists can expect lane closures next week as crews replace overhead signs along Interstate 70 in Topeka.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials on Friday said contractors are expected to begin their work on Monday.

Weather permitting, crews will be replacing overhead signs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, April 12 – The right lane will be closed on westbound I-70 from S.E Croco Road to S.E. Adams Street.

Tuesday, April 13 – The right lane will be closed on westbound I-70 from S.E. Adams Street to S.W. 1st Street.

Wednesday, April 14 – The left lane will be closed on westbound I-70 from S.E. Croco Road to S.E. Adams Street as well as the eastbound left lane from S.E. Adams Street to S.E. Croco Road.

Traffic will be controlled using standard signage and cones.

Motorists are urged to use caution and expect slow-moving traffic in the areas where signs are being replaced.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-

