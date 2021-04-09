Advertisement

I-70 accident leaves one dead and one in critical condition

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On April 8th at 10:52 p.m., Topeka Police responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, east of Gage.

Officers arrived to the scene and found two victims on the road. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials say there appears to be several vehicles involved and they are still investigating the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed from Gage to MacVicar and police are asking motorists to avoid the area. We will continue to update the story when roads re-open and on the state of the other victim as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007, or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

