Advertisement

Helicopter makes emergency landing in LeRoy

A helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning.
A helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning.(Stacy True)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in a Coffe Co. yard.

The chopper set down in LeRoy, just southeast of Burlington.

The call came into Kansas Highway Patrol shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

13 News viewer Stacy True sent us these photos.

A Helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning.
A Helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning.(Stacy True)

She tells us the men on board are from Texas.

A Helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning.
A Helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning.(Stacy True)

The Federal Aviation Administration records show the helicopter is registered to Black Wolf Air in Lewes, Delaware.

No one on board was hurt according to KHP.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
KU’s Jalen Wilson declares for NBA Draft
Fire District 4 urges residents to avoid area of SW Hoch Rd.
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant served in Topeka