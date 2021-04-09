Helicopter makes emergency landing in LeRoy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in a Coffe Co. yard.

The chopper set down in LeRoy, just southeast of Burlington.

The call came into Kansas Highway Patrol shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

13 News viewer Stacy True sent us these photos.

A Helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning. (Stacy True)

She tells us the men on board are from Texas.

A Helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning. (Stacy True)

The Federal Aviation Administration records show the helicopter is registered to Black Wolf Air in Lewes, Delaware.

No one on board was hurt according to KHP.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.