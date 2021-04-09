Friday night forecast: Rain tonight and cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain showers will mainly be confined to areas east of HWY 75 tomorrow morning with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. This will be the last warm day for a while so enjoy it.

The work week will consist of highs in the 50s and 60s with a slight chance of rain Monday morning however the highest chance for rain will come for the second half of the week.

Taking Action:

Latest models have rain overspreading most if not all of northeast KS between 5-9pm. This means if you have outdoor plans, chances are you’ll have rain at some point. Keep an eye on the radar. Highest chance for t-storms will remain near I-35 and to the south but if you hear thunder go indoors (or stay inside). Highest chance for rain tomorrow morning is along and east of HWY 75. Dry by the afternoon. With lows in the 30s next week, most of the week will be in the mid-upper 30s however if conditions line up right (clear skies, light winds), low-mid 30s are possible. This means some frost or even a freeze can’t be ruled out at some point next week in some areas. This will be fine tuned as we get into next week so stay aware.

