Friday forecast: Mild today, rain tonight and cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite afternoon clouds, highs will still be mild with many spots in the 70s. A cold front tonight brings another round of rain and highs about 10° cooler tomorrow.

While confidence in the overall weather pattern is high (warm today, cool down tomorrow, warm Sunday, staying cool for next work week), there is low confidence on specifics. For example computer models for high temperatures today are all over the place from keeping highs in the 60s in most area while others have most spots getting up in the 70s. Then the focus is more on the extent of cloud cover next week which could impact temperatures especially at night where lows could get colder than the 8 day shows meaning a frost or freeze can’t be ruled out if conditions are right.

Highest rain chances are late today through tomorrow morning then again next week. Not confident about Sunday night’s chance but will leave it in because there will be a cold front pushing through. There are also hints at a few rain showers before Thursday night’s chance next week but because of low confidence will keep it out of the forecast for now.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Patchy morning fog otherwise it’ll be mostly sunny this morning. Unfortunately clouds will be increasing through the morning which will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds for most will be around 10 mph or less out of the north however in north-central KS, closer to the low, winds will be stronger with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Rain showers could develop as early as 5pm in north-central KS, most spots will remain dry until 7pm.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain showers will mainly be confined to areas east of HWY 75 tomorrow morning with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. This will be the last warm day for a while so enjoy it.

The work week will consist of highs in the 50s and 60s with a slight chance of rain Monday morning however the highest chance for rain will come for the second half of the week.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for rain by 8pm will be from Marsyville down through Manhattan to Council Grove pushing east through the rest of the evening. Keep in mind the timing is subject to change but expect rain this evening. Highest chance for t-storms will remain near I-35 and to the south but if you hear thunder go indoors (or stay inside).

Highest chance for rain tomorrow morning is along and east of HWY 75. Dry by the afternoon. With lows in the 30s next week, most of the week will be in the mid-upper 30s however if conditions line up right (clear skies, light winds), low-mid 30s are possible. This means some frost or even a freeze can’t be ruled out at some point next week in some areas. This will be fine tuned as we get into next week so stay aware.



