Fire District 4 urges residents to avoid area of SW Hoch Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in Shawnee Co. has prompted Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 to warn residents to avoid the area of SW Hoch Rd.

Shawnee County Fire District 4 says units from it, Mission Township and Auburn are working a wildfire near SW 37th and SW Hoch Rd. It said residents should avoid the area.

UPDATE: Fire under control and turned back over to property owner/RP. Thanks today to Mission Township, Auburn,... Posted by Shawnee County Fire District 4 on Friday, April 9, 2021

The District said the fire was due to an out-of-control pasture fire and has been reported as a 1,000-acre fire.

According to Fire Chief Dirk Christian, UTF firefighting and light brush trucks did the majority of the work to extinguish the fire. It said all of the low ground was solid mud and they did not want anything to get stuck or mired in low ground.

