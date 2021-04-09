Advertisement

Fire District 4 urges residents to avoid area of SW Hoch Rd.

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in Shawnee Co. has prompted Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 to warn residents to avoid the area of SW Hoch Rd.

Shawnee County Fire District 4 says units from it, Mission Township and Auburn are working a wildfire near SW 37th and SW Hoch Rd. It said residents should avoid the area.

UPDATE: Fire under control and turned back over to property owner/RP. Thanks today to Mission Township, Auburn,...

Posted by Shawnee County Fire District 4 on Friday, April 9, 2021

The District said the fire was due to an out-of-control pasture fire and has been reported as a 1,000-acre fire.

According to Fire Chief Dirk Christian, UTF firefighting and light brush trucks did the majority of the work to extinguish the fire. It said all of the low ground was solid mud and they did not want anything to get stuck or mired in low ground.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
KU’s Jalen Wilson declares for NBA Draft
A helicopter made an emergency landing in LeRoy on Friday morning.
Helicopter makes emergency landing in LeRoy
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant served in Topeka