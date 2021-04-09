Evergy Plaza kicking off 2021 Friday Flicks season with "Mrs. Doubtfire"

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza’s “Friday Flicks” is back for another season with a family favorite.

The event kicks off April 9 with a showing of “Mrs. Doubtfire”. Doors open at 6 pm with pre-show activities, and the movie will start at 7.

The event is free to the public, but VIP spots are also available: family spots are $30 and include a 10x10 reserved spot, a large bag of popcorn and VIP parking. The Date Night spot is $40 and includes two chairs, a large bag of popcorn, two drink tickets and VIP parking.

You can reserve your VIP spot by emailing info@evergyplaza.com.

To keep everyone safe, masks will be required and groups will need to stay at least six feet apart.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.