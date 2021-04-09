Evergy helps clean up Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy spent the morning at the Topeka Zoo.

About 15 employees were at the zoo for three hours this morning helping clean up and preparing for the zoo’s “Awaken the Senses” event tomorrow... Evergy says they have a strong partnership with the zoo... and love moving the community forward...

“Every evergy employee is passionate about moving our communities forward. That’s a motto Evergy has, and every person that works here lives by that as best as they can.” Awaken the Senses kicks off tomorrow.

