Advertisement

Evergy helps clean up Topeka Zoo

Evergy volunteers helped clean up the Topeka Zoo on Friday.
Evergy volunteers helped clean up the Topeka Zoo on Friday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy spent the morning at the Topeka Zoo.

About 15 employees were at the zoo for three hours this morning helping clean up and preparing for the zoo’s “Awaken the Senses” event tomorrow... Evergy says they have a strong partnership with the zoo... and love moving the community forward...

“Every evergy employee is passionate about moving our communities forward. That’s a motto Evergy has, and every person that works here lives by that as best as they can.” Awaken the Senses kicks off tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Friends of the Zoo is looking forward to future plans for the Topeka Zoo
FOTZ looks to future of Topeka Zoo
Live at Five
Douglas Co. to offer three vaccination clinics per week
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies