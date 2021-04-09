Elections law changes head to Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawmakers sent a pair of elections bills to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk Thursday night.

Among other things, one of the measures - HB 2183 - would require a person to give written authorization for someone else to drop off their advance ballot. It would also limit to 10 the number of ballots someone could deliver on others’ behalf, and prohibit a candidate from delivering anyone’s ballots except their own or those of immediate family members. It also require elections officials to match signatures on advance ballots with one file in order for the ballot count.

The House vote was 80-42, while the Senate voted 27-11.

The other bill - HB 2332 - requires individuals or organizations who send mail soliciting voters to request advance ballots to identify themselves. In addition, it prohibits the Executive Branch, and the Judicial Branch from altering election laws, and requires the Secretary of State to get approval from the Legislative Coordinating Council before entering into consent decrees with any court.

The House vote on that bill was 83-38. The Senate tally was 27-11.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.