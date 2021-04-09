Advertisement

Douglas Co. to offer three vaccination clinics per week

(WITN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will now offer three vaccination clinics per week with evening hours available.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says as Douglas Co. Unified Command partners have made progress with vaccinations against COVID-19, they will adjust the schedule to offer three clinics instead of two with late afternoon and evening hours at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds.

According to LDCPH, registration for all clinics will be open to the public and registration codes will be posted online. It said those who filled out the Douglas Co. Vaccine Interest Form will get a notification regarding signup information for appointments in the next two weeks, and then use of the form will be discontinued.

“Now that we are in Phase 5 and we have seen a lower return rate for appointments on the interest form, we are glad to be able to open registration up to everyone 16 and older,” said Business Systems Analyst Charlie Bryan, chair of the Vaccination Planning Unit of Unified Command. “Douglas County has the highest vaccination rate in the state right now, and we know the work ahead of us is to continue to improve access and communication to all those who haven’t had their turn yet to get the vaccine.”

LDCPH said clinics at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

  • April 13
  • April 14
  • April 15
  • April 20
  • April 21
  • April 22

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Friends of the Zoo is looking forward to future plans for the Topeka Zoo
FOTZ looks to future of Topeka Zoo
Live at Five
Evergy volunteers helped clean up the Topeka Zoo on Friday.
Evergy helps clean up Topeka Zoo
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies