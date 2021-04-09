Douglas Co. to offer three vaccination clinics per week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will now offer three vaccination clinics per week with evening hours available.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says as Douglas Co. Unified Command partners have made progress with vaccinations against COVID-19, they will adjust the schedule to offer three clinics instead of two with late afternoon and evening hours at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds.

According to LDCPH, registration for all clinics will be open to the public and registration codes will be posted online. It said those who filled out the Douglas Co. Vaccine Interest Form will get a notification regarding signup information for appointments in the next two weeks, and then use of the form will be discontinued.

“Now that we are in Phase 5 and we have seen a lower return rate for appointments on the interest form, we are glad to be able to open registration up to everyone 16 and older,” said Business Systems Analyst Charlie Bryan, chair of the Vaccination Planning Unit of Unified Command. “Douglas County has the highest vaccination rate in the state right now, and we know the work ahead of us is to continue to improve access and communication to all those who haven’t had their turn yet to get the vaccine.”

LDCPH said clinics at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

April 13

April 14

April 15

April 20

April 21

April 22

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.