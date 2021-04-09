Advertisement

Blind Tiger brews up Topeka’s first all Kansas-grown beer since Prohibition

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blind Tiger is offering up a taste of Kansas with its new brew.

The restaurant and brewery’s Kansas Grown IPA is made entirely from ingredients sourced in the Sunflower State and is the first of its kind in Topeka since Prohibition.

The hops are sourced from the Kansas Hop Company in Ottawa, the malt barley comes from the Kansas Barley Company in Morris County, and the water is straight from the Topeka Water System.

Blind Tiger President Jay Ives says the beer is a typical IPA - hoppy, and gold “like a sunset in the flint hills.” “Topeka is gonna love it,” Ives said. “It’s on tap until Topeka drinks that batch dry.”

Ives says the one-time batch has enough beer to fill about 2,500 glasses, but he anticipates it will go quickly.

