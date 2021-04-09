Bird asking public to return missing scooters
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just a week into their Topeka tenure, several Bird scooters are missing.
Bird made a Facebook post today asking anyone with scooters or knowledge of their locations to return them to the street so they could be charged.
They say the location of about 6 scooters are unknown.
Hello everyone, I just wanted to make a post notifying everyone that several scooters have gone missing (about 6). If...Posted by BirdCo-Topeka on Thursday, April 8, 2021
