Advertisement

Bird asking public to return missing scooters

Bird Scooters in Topeka -- 10 pm
Bird Scooters in Topeka -- 10 pm
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just a week into their Topeka tenure, several Bird scooters are missing.

Bird made a Facebook post today asking anyone with scooters or knowledge of their locations to return them to the street so they could be charged.

They say the location of about 6 scooters are unknown.

Hello everyone, I just wanted to make a post notifying everyone that several scooters have gone missing (about 6). If...

Posted by BirdCo-Topeka on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes

Latest News

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force discusses new stimulus package, progress against COVID-19
Nice Friday, with evening rain chance
Thursday night forecast: Fog tonight then a nice weekend
Stormont Vail says they've seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines even as more Kansans...
COVID vaccine providers report trouble filling appointments even with more eligibility
Stormont Vail says they've seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines even as more Kansans...
COVID vaccine providers report trouble filling appointments even with more eligibility