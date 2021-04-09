Bird asking public to return missing scooters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just a week into their Topeka tenure, several Bird scooters are missing.

Bird made a Facebook post today asking anyone with scooters or knowledge of their locations to return them to the street so they could be charged.

They say the location of about 6 scooters are unknown.

Hello everyone, I just wanted to make a post notifying everyone that several scooters have gone missing (about 6). If... Posted by BirdCo-Topeka on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.