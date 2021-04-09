Advertisement

Bill to drop concealed carry age clears Kansas Legislature

Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, watches an electronic tally board as the...
Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, watches an electronic tally board as the chamber votes to approve a bill that would lower the age at which people can carry concealed firearms from 21 to 18. The measure has won final legislative approval and goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/John Hanna)((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal to lower the legal age in Kansas to carry concealed firearms from 21 to 18 won final approval Thursday in the Legislature.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the bill, 30-8, and the GOP-controlled House passed it hours later, 80-43, sending it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

People as young as 18 already can carry firearms in the open in Kansas. Under the bill approved by legislators, 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds would have to obtain a license to carry concealed, although older gun owners do not have to get one.

The measure would increase the number of university and college students eligible to carry concealed firearms on campus, but education groups say it wouldn’t change current laws that allow high schools to prohibit guns on school grounds.

On Wednesday, the Senate rejected amendments from Democrats that included allowing law enforcement to remove firearms from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

The bill includes a provision from Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, a Galena Republican, that would allow people who have been convicted of crimes including misdemeanor domestic battery to possess firearms after their criminal records are expunged.

The bill would also expand Kansas’ recognition of other states’ concealed carry permits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
TPD searches for woman that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-through window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Topeka police responded to a report of a domestic assault late Friday morning in the 1000 block...
Police respond to report of domestic assault in central Topeka
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: Mild today, rain tonight and cooler tomorrow
ACS CAN needs cancer survivors to help shape policy