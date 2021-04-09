Berryton man, contracting firm banned from doing business in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Berryton man and his contracting company have been banned from conducting door-to-door sales or any other business transactions for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher approved a default judgement against Terry Clay and Prestige Contracting Services LLC after Clay failed to respond to a lawsuit Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed against him. Clay was ordered to pay more than $150,000 in restitution fees to seven customers in Geary, Osage and Shawnee counties.

Clay contracted with the customers to perform steel building and deck installation and other contracting services. He was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act after failing to complete work on projects where customers had paid initial deposits for his work.

