ACS CAN needs cancer survivors to help shape policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network needs cancer survivors to fill out a survey in order to help shape its policy.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says it is asking cancer patients and recent survivors to enroll in its Survivor Views survey project. It said the project is meant to ensure that patients’ and survivors’ experiences are used to help create cancer-related policies. It said the project was started in 2019 and has provided valuable insight on issues including the cost of prescription drugs, access to health coverage, surprise medical bills and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on access to care.

“Survivor Views has proven to be an incredible resource for providing policymakers and the press with timely and insightful perspectives on the issues shaping cancer patients’ lives,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. “These views need to be heard and we want to continue being a resource for amplifying patient voices on critical policy issues, but in order to do so we need patients and survivors to enroll.”

According to ACS CAN, Survivor Views surveys will consist of 10-minute surveys that focus on a range of topics important to the community, including access to care, patient data and privacy and cancer survivorship. It said the project will include 3,000 cancer survivors that were diagnosed and/or treated for cancer within the last 7 years while also reflecting on the diversity of cancer patients and various types of cancer.

ACS CAN said qualified participants include the following:

Cancer survivors who have been diagnosed or received treatment for their cancer within the last 7 years.

A resident of the U.S. or a U.S. territory.

Over the age of 18.

To enroll in the survey, click HERE.

