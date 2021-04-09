Advertisement

1960 State Title team inducted into Washburn Rural Hall of Fame

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even 61 years later.

“We had a great team,” Mike Laughon, guard on the 1960 team, said. “Everybody could score.”

“We decided after that Hayden loss in Highland Park a Christmas tournament that we weren’t going to let that happen again,” Darrell Siecgrist, center on the 1960 team, said. “And we didn’t. Ran the table.”

The memory hoisting a state championship is still fresh.

“I can remember like it was yesterday,” Siecgrist said. “I can’t remember what I had for lunch last week.”

And finally, the 1960 Washburn Rural boys basketball team was honored as inductees into the school’s hall of fame.

“This is a fantastic honor,” John Garcia, guard on the 1960 team, said. “Mainly because we are going in as a team. Not as individuals. It was a fantastic team.”

“It’s a great honor,” Siecgrist said. “How many people are in it? Not many.”

“It’s a time of our life that all of us will always remember the highlight of we were nobody and we became Topeka’s Dream Team,” Jerry Marstall, forward on the 1960 team, said. “That’s how it was said in the papers all the time.”

For these seasoned Junior Blues, it was meaningful to celebrate their accomplishments one more time.

“There are things in your life that are very important to you,” Laughon said. “You think about them quite often and I remember us just winning that championship and over the years, even though I didn’t see all the guys that much, it was just real special just to be able to talk about it and think about what happened and everything. Very thankful and very blessed to have been a part of the team and for all the guys I played with.”

Four out of the 10 members from the 1960 team were in attendance at the event. The team includes WIBW’s own former sports director, the late Ron Paradis. Former Washburn Rural teacher Mary Lou Bowen and alumnus Jessica Dorsey were also inducted.

