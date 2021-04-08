YWCA to host 17th annual Concealed Revealed Art Auction for victims of domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA of NE Kansas will host its 17th Concealed Revealed Art Auction to help victims of domestic violence.

YWCA Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment says it is proud to host the 17th annual Concealed Revealed Art Auction on Saturday, April 17, from 6 to 7 p.m., virtually from the Jayhawk Theatre. It said the event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. It said the silent auctions are already available to bid on leading up to the event, while live auction art will be up for bid during the livestream.

According to the YWCA, 2021′s event will recognize two volunteers for their contributions to survivor advocacy: Pattie Mellard who will get the 2021 YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment Volunteer Award and Erin Snethen who will get the 2021 Advocacy through Art Award.

The YWCA said Concealed Revealed was created by a group of Washburn University students in 204 as a way to involve the art community in the effort to stop violence against women. It said the name of the event was chosen by the students because the art “reveals” violence that is often “concealed” in society. It said the event has raised over $100,000 in the past 15 years and has helped to fund projects, including a remodel of Topeka’s only domestic violence shelter.

According to the organization, the auction will feature donated works by established and emerging local artists, including jewelry-makers, sculptors, painters and photographers. It said over 65 pieces of work have been donated to the 2021 auction, making it one of Topeka’s premier art events. It said art pieces created by survivors of violence that want to share messages about strength and healing as a way to inspire others will also be featured. It said artwork up for auction will be on display for public viewing at the Jayhawk Theatre on Thursday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Not only is Concealed Revealed the largest fundraiser for the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment allowing us to raise critical funds for continued programming, it is also an empowering event that allows us to bring awareness to the impact of sexual assault and gender-based violence to the community,” said Becca Spielman, program director for YWCA’s Center for Safety and Empowerment.

“While the last year was full of challenges for survivor services, we knew that the need for shelter, safety, and counseling throughout the pandemic would remain an urgent and crucial need in our community,” said Spielman.

The YWCA said it rose to the challenges of 2020 and provided direct services to over 1,400 clients and crisis hotline services to over 1,900 more clients. It said it provided adapted safe shelter with the addition of 10 apartment units for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

“It is our hope that folks across Northeast Kansas will take time this Sexual Assault Awareness Month to show their support for survivors by attending this event and donating to ensure we can continue to deliver crucial services”, Spielman added.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-888-822-2983.

