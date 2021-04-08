Advertisement

Wichita family searching for escaped tortoise

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you see a tortoise in south Wichita, its family would like to hear from you. They want their family member back at home.

“It’s like having a friendly dinosaur in your backyard in a way,” said owner Harun Bahri.

He said the tortoise, named Madmartigan or Martigan for short, escaped from home on Monday through a crack in their gate. the tortoise escaped near Hydraulic and East Pawnee in south Wichita.

Bahri said the family boarded up the crack with cinder blocks and boards, but Martigan managed to get through it anyway.

″They are faster than you expect or think, which is surprising. And they are roamers. So, she will wander for as long as she feels like she wants to wander. So she can cover a pretty big distance and that’s concerning,” said Bahri.

The family is going door-to-door looking for their 10-year-old tortoise and posting flyers along the way. Their main worries are the cooler temperatures or that Martigan might get hit by a car.

Bahri said Martigan is a burrowing animal and might be hiding under a bush or leaves.

″That pile of leaves in that person’s front yard is like a prime hiding spot,” he said.

After two other attempted escapes recently, Martigan’s family hopes to find her again.

“We are very connected to Martigan. She is one of us.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in...
Emergency crews respond to report of woman being thrown from moving vehicle on turnpike

Latest News

YWCA to host 17th annual Concealed Revealed Art Auction for victims of domestic violence
TPS earns national recognition for music education program
K-State veterinarian shares tips on dog bite prevention
Tow truck driver injured when hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Shawnee Co. has dropped three points in the COVID-19 community indicator report from March...
Shawnee Co. sees decrease in Covid spread, announce more variant cases