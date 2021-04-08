Wednesday’s Child - Hayley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just one look and you will fall in love with our Wednesday’s Child this week!

Her name is Hayley. This little princess is 7-years old.

Hayley’s favorite movie is frozen - watching Olaf dance around really makes her laugh. She has a few dance moves of her own, too!

Hayley likes to color and be outside. That’s probably why recess is her favorite part of the school day. In school, she’s working hard to learn letters and the sounds they make.

This young lady is kind and caring. She loves other kids, and wants to be a teacher one day. Hayley also likes animals, so a perfect forever family would have pets.

She also hopes to be adopted by folks who have plenty of outside space where she could explore. Hayley would do well with a structured family who would be patient with her and spend lots of one-on-one time with her.

If you’d like more information on Hayley, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.