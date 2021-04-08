Two golfers with Kansas ties competing in Masters Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two golfers with ties to the Sunflower State will be teeing up in the first major championship of the year.

The 85th Masters Tournament began Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The field of 84 players includes Topeka native Gary Woodland and Kansas State grad and Shawnee Resident Robert Streb.

Coverage on CBS begins Saturday at 2 pm and runs until 6. The final round of the tournament is scheduled from 1 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.

Professional golfers will be competing for an $11.5 million prize and a chance to wear the famous green jacket.

