TPS provides updates on enrollment, year-round schooling plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is eyeing potential enrollment declines.

District officials told a citizen advisory committee meeting Tuesday that USD 501 expects to lose about 700 students over the next three years. They say it would mean a significant drop in funding. The district did not yet lay out a plan to address the issue.

Also, they said they are leaning towards not instituting year-round schooling, but instead expanding summer offerings. There are still a few meetings left for the committee discussing the topic.

