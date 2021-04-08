Advertisement

TPS provides updates on enrollment, year-round schooling plans

(Topeka Public Schools)
By Bryan Grabauskas, Melissa Brunner and Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is eyeing potential enrollment declines.

District officials told a citizen advisory committee meeting Tuesday that USD 501 expects to lose about 700 students over the next three years. They say it would mean a significant drop in funding. The district did not yet lay out a plan to address the issue.

Also, they said they are leaning towards not instituting year-round schooling, but instead expanding summer offerings. There are still a few meetings left for the committee discussing the topic.

