Advertisement

TPD searches for woman that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-through window

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD is looking for a woman that assaulted a Taco Bell employee through the drive-through window.

The Topeka Police Department says it is looking for the suspect in a battery case that happened at the Taco Bell in March on SW Wanamaker Rd.

A video posted on the TPD Facebook page shows the woman exited the car, walked from the passenger’s side door to the drive-through window, opened the window and hit the worker in the face with a phone.

Tips can be sent to telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Live at Five
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Feds halt sale of National Archives center in Seattle
Kansas among top 25 states with hardest-hit economies by COVID-19
7th St. in Topeka to close for crane placement
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, students wait to enter Wyandotte County...
Kansas lawmakers close to passing school ‘choice’ measure