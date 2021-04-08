TPD searches for woman that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-through window
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD is looking for a woman that assaulted a Taco Bell employee through the drive-through window.
The Topeka Police Department says it is looking for the suspect in a battery case that happened at the Taco Bell in March on SW Wanamaker Rd.
A video posted on the TPD Facebook page shows the woman exited the car, walked from the passenger’s side door to the drive-through window, opened the window and hit the worker in the face with a phone.
Tips can be sent to telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
