Tow truck driver injured when hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A tow-truck operator was injured early Thursday when a vehicle struck a cable he was using to assist another motorist in southern Jackson County, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. on rain-slickened US-75 highway near 110th Road.

Initial reports indicated the tow-truck operator was in the median and was attempting to assist another motorist as a cable had been attached to another vehicle.

As the tow-truck operator was assisting that motorist, another vehicle entered the median and hit the cable, which then struck the tow-truck operator in the leg.

The tow-truck operator was reported to have been alert after the incident.

Emergency crews were responding to the incident.

