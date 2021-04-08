Topeka man arrested for drugs, weapons in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. officials say a Topeka man was arrested Monday for drugs and weapons.

Deputies reportedly stooped 33-year-old Kevin Hayes for a registration violation on 126th Rd., east of Hwy 75. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says further investigation led to the discovery of meth, drug paraphernalia, and weapons.

Hayes was arrested and booked for meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal carrying of weapons, driving with no license and having no insurance.

