Thursday night forecast: Fog tonight then a nice weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next system moves through Friday night and rain may linger Saturday morning so the 8 day does indicate a rain chance on Saturday morning along with slightly cooler temperatures.

This will be the final best chance for rain across the area as the rain chance Sunday night isn’t looking as impressive. There are also hints at rain Wednesday morning from one of the computer models but will leave it dry for now.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Other than a few showers in extreme northeast KS before midnight, clouds will decrease with patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: AM fog possible otherwise mostly sunny. The best day of the week, enjoy it! Upper 60s-low 70s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning rain, decreasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Next week highs will mainly be in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Taking Action:

The highest chance of rain is this morning with MOST of the rain confined to areas northeast of Holton by the afternoon. Rain is possible Friday evening and Saturday morning so if you have any outdoor plans, stay weather aware. The good news is t-storms aren’t expected so lightning won’t be an issue if you are caught outside. Check back tomorrow for more details on the timing of the rain to begin the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.