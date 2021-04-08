Thursday forecast: Scattered showers, wide range in highs today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another cool and rainy day for many with highs in the 50s for most. The best chance for rain is this morning for most of northeast KS with the higher chance of rain mainly northeast of Holton by this afternoon and early this evening.

A tricky day when it comes to the temperature forecast: For those that will be stuck in rain for much of the day, don’t expect much of a warm-up with temperatures stuck close to 50°. With some afternoon sun toward central KS and south of I-70, highs may be able to warm up in the 60s. Any lingering clouds and rain may keep highs from getting as warm as the current forecast indicates.

High confidence it remains cool from Holton to the northeast due to rain however farther southwest you go it is subject to be cooler if rain lingers longer today or clouds remain thicker. (WIBW)

After the rain moves out this evening, the next system moves through Friday night and rain may linger Saturday morning so the 8 day does indicate a rain chance on Saturday along with slightly cooler temperatures the previously forecasted. This will need to be fine-tuned tomorrow so check back for an update on the latest timing both when the rain will start Friday evening and when it will move out on Saturday.

This will be the final best chance for rain across the area as the rain chance Sunday night isn’t looking as impressive anymore. There are also hints at rain Wednesday morning from one of the computer models but will leave it dry for now.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: The chance of scattered showers exists through mid-morning for all of northeast KS with most of the rain northeast of Holton by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds W 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Other than a few showers in extreme northeast KS before midnight, clouds will decrease with patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: AM fog possible otherwise mostly sunny. The best day of the week, enjoy it! Upper 60s-low 70s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning rain, decreasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Next week highs will mainly be in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Taking Action:

The highest chance of rain is this morning with MOST of the rain confined to areas northeast of Holton by the afternoon.

Rain is possible Friday evening and Saturday morning so if you have any outdoor plans, stay weather aware. The good news is t-storms aren’t expected so lightning won’t be an issue if you are caught outside. Check back tomorrow for more details on the timing of the rain to begin the weekend.



