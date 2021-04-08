Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Pratt man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Kenneth Gatlin.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRATT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Pratt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Pratt Police Department requested it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from the City of Pratt.

According to KBI, the whereabouts of Kenneth E. Gatlin, 68, are unknown and the public has been asked to help locate him.

KBI said Gatlin was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, when it is believed he walked away from his care facility. It said he was wearing a red and white jacket, khaki pants, cowboy boots and a red hat.

According to KBI, Gatlin is a white male, around 5 foot 10 inches and weighs 190 pounds. It said he has blue eyes and red hair. It said he suffers from dementia and has difficulty communicating with others.

If you see Kenneth Gatlin or know where he is, call the Pratt Police Department immediately at 620-672-5551.

