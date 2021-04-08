Shawnee Co. sees decrease in Covid spread, announce more variant cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report shows a positive trend as weekly cases and percent of positive tests decrease, but the county has also now confirmed over 20 cases of the variant.

The overall index score has dropped three points from 5 to 2 for the week of March 28-April 3. Health officials said this keeps the county in the moderate zone.

Health officials said one of the most encouraging takeaways is the 30% drop in weekly cases from 136 the previous week, to 95 total cases last week.

The percent of positive tests is also continuing to decrease to just 3.1%.

However, the Shawnee County Health Department said since last week’s announcement of the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant or UK variant in the community, 22 total variant cases have been reported.

They encourage the community to stay vigilant in maintaining health and safety measures.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.