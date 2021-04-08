Seaman elementary school recognized for civic engagement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman school district’s North Fairview Elementary was honored Wednesday with the Civic Advocacy Network, or “CAN,” award.

They are among just nine schools to earn the honor from state education department’s Star Recognition program. It’s given to schools with active civic engagement programs, such as student government and community outreach. That’s what Principal Kelli Finnegan said she was most proud of.

“Being in a school, we’re usually on the receiving end of businesses that want to help out the school. Just for our students to learn about the resources that are out there for them, and how they can give back,” Finnegan said.

North Fairview is the only school in Topeka-area to receive the award.

