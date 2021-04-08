Advertisement

Seaman elementary school recognized for civic engagement

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman school district’s North Fairview Elementary was honored Wednesday with the Civic Advocacy Network, or “CAN,” award.

They are among just nine schools to earn the honor from state education department’s Star Recognition program. It’s given to schools with active civic engagement programs, such as student government and community outreach. That’s what Principal Kelli Finnegan said she was most proud of.

“Being in a school, we’re usually on the receiving end of businesses that want to help out the school. Just for our students to learn about the resources that are out there for them, and how they can give back,” Finnegan said.

North Fairview is the only school in Topeka-area to receive the award.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka

Latest News

Violent Crimes decreasing in Capital City
Violent Crimes decreasing in Capital City
Topeka Police Department with K-9 Unit.
Violent crime down in Capital City in first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020
(Topeka Public Schools)
TPS provides updates on enrollment, year-round schooling plans
Kevin Hayes, 33 (Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Topeka man arrested for drugs, weapons in Jackson Co.