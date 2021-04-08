Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle.

Zirkle plays football and baseball for the Thunderbirds while maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

He is involved in Spirit Club, FCS and National Honor Society, and volunteers with Meals on Wheels and Harvesters.

Up next, Zirkle plans to study physical therapy in college.



