Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle.

Zirkle plays football and baseball for the Thunderbirds while maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

He is involved in Spirit Club, FCS and National Honor Society, and volunteers with Meals on Wheels and Harvesters.

Up next, Zirkle plans to study physical therapy in college.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

