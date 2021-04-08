Advertisement

Pet owners spent more on furry friends during COVID-19 pandemic

(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study shows that pet owners may have spent more on their furry friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TopCashback.com says as the U.S. marks National Pet Day on April 11, many owners are opening up about how much they spent on their furry friends in 2020. In fact, it said about 20% of Americans admitted to spending more money on their pets than they did on themselves.

According to the survey, 83% of Americans own a pet. It said 9% of those own six or more pets, while 41% own only one.

The study showed that on average, 27% of pet owners spend $501 - $1,000 on their pet per year, including veterinarian expenses and 20% admitted to spending more on their pet than on themselves. It said 70% of pet-parents said their biggest expense was food.

TopCashback said whether a person has one or six pets, it has three simple tips to help save on expenses.

According to the nation’s most generous cashback site, owners should try to DIY. It said treats are a big expense and owners could save money by making them themselves. It said they may find that they already have nutritious ingredients in their kitchen and they’ll know exactly what is going into their furry friend’s food. It said owners should always check with a veterinarian to make sure ingredients are safe for pets to eat.

When it comes to food and accessories, TopCashback said there are lots of options for savings. It said it is important to take the time to look for items with the lowest price by comparison shopping. Once an item at its lowest price point is found, it said owners should see if they can get additional savings with coupons, deals and credit card rewards. Plus, it said to be sure to shop through cashback sites to score a percentage of the purchase.

Lastly, TopCashback said owners should opt for in-store pickup. It said getting supplies delivered to homes may be convenient, but owners could soon find themselves buying more than they need to reach a shipping minimum. For this reason, it said they should opt for in-store pickup. It said this is a great option to get typical online discounts and avoid shipping fees.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in...
Emergency crews respond to report of woman being thrown from moving vehicle on turnpike

Latest News

Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
Details of Suellentrop arrest show a BAC of twice the legal limit
Midday in Kansas
Zach Stanek, owner of Oleander Cafe in the Topeka Vendors Market.
Oleander Cafe extends hours at Topeka Vendor Market
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him