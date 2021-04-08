Pet owners spent more on furry friends during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study shows that pet owners may have spent more on their furry friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TopCashback.com says as the U.S. marks National Pet Day on April 11, many owners are opening up about how much they spent on their furry friends in 2020. In fact, it said about 20% of Americans admitted to spending more money on their pets than they did on themselves.

According to the survey, 83% of Americans own a pet. It said 9% of those own six or more pets, while 41% own only one.

The study showed that on average, 27% of pet owners spend $501 - $1,000 on their pet per year, including veterinarian expenses and 20% admitted to spending more on their pet than on themselves. It said 70% of pet-parents said their biggest expense was food.

TopCashback said whether a person has one or six pets, it has three simple tips to help save on expenses.

According to the nation’s most generous cashback site, owners should try to DIY. It said treats are a big expense and owners could save money by making them themselves. It said they may find that they already have nutritious ingredients in their kitchen and they’ll know exactly what is going into their furry friend’s food. It said owners should always check with a veterinarian to make sure ingredients are safe for pets to eat.

When it comes to food and accessories, TopCashback said there are lots of options for savings. It said it is important to take the time to look for items with the lowest price by comparison shopping. Once an item at its lowest price point is found, it said owners should see if they can get additional savings with coupons, deals and credit card rewards. Plus, it said to be sure to shop through cashback sites to score a percentage of the purchase.

Lastly, TopCashback said owners should opt for in-store pickup. It said getting supplies delivered to homes may be convenient, but owners could soon find themselves buying more than they need to reach a shipping minimum. For this reason, it said they should opt for in-store pickup. It said this is a great option to get typical online discounts and avoid shipping fees.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.