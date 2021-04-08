Advertisement

Over $503,000 raised for Textbooks 2.0 All In for K-State

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $503,000 has been raised for Textbooks 2.0 All In for K-State.

Kansas State University says on March 24, alumni, facility, staff, students and friends gave $503,161 to help students save money on textbooks by supporting Textbooks 2.0 through All In for K-State, which is the KSU Foundation’s second 24-hour fundraising event. Once deployed, it said the investment will save students at least $5 million or more per year.

According to the University, K-Staters worldwide came together, virtually, to make essential class materials more affordable for students by supporting Textbooks 2.0. It said Textbooks 2.0 save students money by replacing expensive traditional textbooks with open and alternative digital resources specifically made for each class by the instructor and has saved students $6.8 million in the past six years.

“Once again the K-State Family rallied together to create an extraordinary opportunity to address affordability for students,” said Eric Holderness, associate vice president of development. “It is clear the culture of philanthropy is strong here at K-State and there is not a better display of that fact than what happened on March 24. Thanks to all who made this year’s All In a resounding success.”

K-State said as its strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides charitable giving toward university priorities to boldly advance the K-State family.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Live at Five
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Feds halt sale of National Archives center in Seattle
Kansas among top 25 states with hardest-hit economies by COVID-19
7th St. in Topeka to close for crane placement
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, students wait to enter Wyandotte County...
Kansas lawmakers close to passing school ‘choice’ measure