Over $503,000 raised for Textbooks 2.0 All In for K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $503,000 has been raised for Textbooks 2.0 All In for K-State.

Kansas State University says on March 24, alumni, facility, staff, students and friends gave $503,161 to help students save money on textbooks by supporting Textbooks 2.0 through All In for K-State, which is the KSU Foundation’s second 24-hour fundraising event. Once deployed, it said the investment will save students at least $5 million or more per year.

According to the University, K-Staters worldwide came together, virtually, to make essential class materials more affordable for students by supporting Textbooks 2.0. It said Textbooks 2.0 save students money by replacing expensive traditional textbooks with open and alternative digital resources specifically made for each class by the instructor and has saved students $6.8 million in the past six years.

“Once again the K-State Family rallied together to create an extraordinary opportunity to address affordability for students,” said Eric Holderness, associate vice president of development. “It is clear the culture of philanthropy is strong here at K-State and there is not a better display of that fact than what happened on March 24. Thanks to all who made this year’s All In a resounding success.”

K-State said as its strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides charitable giving toward university priorities to boldly advance the K-State family.

