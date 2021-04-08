Oleander Cafe extends hours at Topeka Vendor Market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Oleander Cafe is extending its hours in the Topeka Vendor Market.

The Topeka Vendors Market says the Oleander Cafe is months ahead of its original business plan. It said on April 15, the cafe will open Thursdays through Saturdays in the Topeka Vendors Market lobby in downtown Topeka at 528 SE Adams St.

According to the Market, while the business is new, the idea of opening a small cafe or sandwich shop has always been in the back of Topeka entrepreneur Zach Stanek’s mind. It said after he visited the Topeka Vendors Market in December of 2020, he knew he had found the perfect place to try it out, and in March of 2021, he opened the Oleander Cafe as a Saturday-only business test.

The Market said Stanek gives much credit to the over 100 fellow vendors he shares the location with.

“We are so excited to be part of the Topeka Vendors Market! It is such an amazing place that provides such a unique opportunity for people to nourish their entrepreneurial spirit,” said Stanek. “If it wasn’t for the Topeka Vendors Market and what they allow, I’m not sure that I would have ever taken a chance on the cafe.”

According to the Market, Stanek named the cafe after his hometown, Oleander, NY, as a way to honor his family’s roots. It said he also included a taste of home in the menu with the Beef on Weck, a western NY staple. It said the sandwich is made with slow-roasted beef on a buttered kaiser roll topped with caraway seeds and kosher salt and served with horseradish and mustard. It said Stanek also serves the sandwich with a side of barbecue sauce.

The Market said Oleander Cafe is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a menu that includes sandwiches, wraps, hot dogs, biscuits and gravy, cookies and its specialty: Beef on Weck. It said the Oleander Cafe is located within the Topeka Vendors Market at 528 SE Adams St. in Downtown Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.