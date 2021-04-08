Ochai Agbaji declares for 2021 NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Ochai Agabji has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to wake up every day and play the game I love. Thank you to my family for their love and constant support since day one,” Agbaji said in a statement Thursday. “By coming to KU, I gained an extended family that I will forever appreciate. From my teammates, to my coaches, support staff and the fans, you are simply the best! Thank you to Coach Self and the entire coaching staff for trusting me and pushing me each and every day. Not only have I become a better player but an even better man.”

The Kansas City, Msissouri-native will retain NCAA eligibility. He can still choose to return to KU after testing the draft waters, per NCAA rules.

“I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process and look forward to hearing from NBA professionals on ways I can improve my game. This is a great opportunity as I work towards my goal of being a professional basketball player,” Agbaji added.

Ochai Agbaji has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.



More ➝ https://t.co/rOPVM0ZRJ2 pic.twitter.com/qWkEvXuRXD — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) April 8, 2021

Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection as a junior for the second-straight year, averaging 14.2 points paired with 3.5 rebounds per game.

He ranked fourth in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (38.3%), while leading the conference in 3-point field goals made per game (2.6).

“Ochai and I talked a lot about his basketball future over the past couple of weeks so he could determine what was best for he and his family moving forward,” head coach Bill Self said. “After thinking that through, he made the decision to enter the NBA Draft. He clearly has a skill set that translates well to the professional game, and the NBA draft process will be a great opportunity for him to be evaluated. He will sign with an agent, but will continue follow the guidelines set by the NCAA and NBA to protect his collegiate eligibility. Och will be able to gain great insight on what areas he needs to work on which could improve his draft stock. I know that will be beneficial for him this year before he decides whether he should come back or remain in the NBA Draft process.”

KU’s Ochai Agbaji has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. #kubball — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.