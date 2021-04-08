Advertisement

Ochai Agbaji declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Texas
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Texas(Stephen Spillman/Courtesy of Big 12 and Texas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Ochai Agabji has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to wake up every day and play the game I love. Thank you to my family for their love and constant support since day one,” Agbaji said in a statement Thursday. “By coming to KU, I gained an extended family that I will forever appreciate. From my teammates, to my coaches, support staff and the fans, you are simply the best! Thank you to Coach Self and the entire coaching staff for trusting me and pushing me each and every day. Not only have I become a better player but an even better man.”

The Kansas City, Msissouri-native will retain NCAA eligibility. He can still choose to return to KU after testing the draft waters, per NCAA rules.

“I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process and look forward to hearing from NBA professionals on ways I can improve my game. This is a great opportunity as I work towards my goal of being a professional basketball player,” Agbaji added.

Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection as a junior for the second-straight year, averaging 14.2 points paired with 3.5 rebounds per game.

He ranked fourth in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (38.3%), while leading the conference in 3-point field goals made per game (2.6).

“Ochai and I talked a lot about his basketball future over the past couple of weeks so he could determine what was best for he and his family moving forward,” head coach Bill Self said. “After thinking that through, he made the decision to enter the NBA Draft. He clearly has a skill set that translates well to the professional game, and the NBA draft process will be a great opportunity for him to be evaluated. He will sign with an agent, but will continue follow the guidelines set by the NCAA and NBA to protect his collegiate eligibility. Och will be able to gain great insight on what areas he needs to work on which could improve his draft stock. I know that will be beneficial for him this year before he decides whether he should come back or remain in the NBA Draft process.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Emporia State will host a blood drive Friday in memory of former softball player Jacie Cochran,...
Emporia State to host blood drive in honor of late softball player
KU’s Latrell Jossell enters transfer portal
KU’s Latrell Jossell enters transfer portal
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Brayden Zirkle