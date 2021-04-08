Advertisement

Motorcycle involved in accident with truck, driver sustains minor injuries

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Gage and Huntoon Thursday.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirms that a motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks just before 5 p.m. Officers on scene say just one truck was involved.

The motorcycle driver initially refused treatment, but eventually agreed to be transported to the hospital. Neither truck drivers were injured.

13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stormont Vail says they've seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines even as more Kansans...
Stormont Vail says they've seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines even as more Kansans...
KCDC and KVC team up to target serving foster families
Wallethub Study Unemployment Claims in Kansas
