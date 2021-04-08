Advertisement

KU’s Latrell Jossell enters transfer portal

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas freshman guard Latrell Jossell has entered the transfer portal, the team announced Thursday.

Jossell played in 10 games in the 2021-22 season, averaging 1.3 points and 0.2 rebounds in 2.7 minutes of action.

“Latrell and I visited the last few days and he made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” head coach Bill Self said in a statement. “Latrell is very popular with our staff and teammates and we all wish him the best at his next stop. He’ll do great.”

Jossell is the fourth Jayhawk to transfer since the season’s end; Gethro Muscadin, Tyon Grant-Foster and Tristan Enaruna all announced they were leaving Lawrence last month.

