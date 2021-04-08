KS Senate advances gun education bill, waiting on concealed carry age vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate advanced one gun bill Wednesday night, and held off acting on another.

On a voice vote, senators approved allowing local school boards to provide firearm safety education programs. Under the plan, the State Board of Education would establish standard curriculum guidelines, which would include accident prevention.

Senators plan a final vote Thursday. The House approved the bill earlier, but changes made by the Senate mean the two chambers will need to work out their differences.

Senators also debated a bill Wednesday night lowering the legal age for carrying a concealed firearm from 21 to 18. They are expected to vote on it when they reconvene Thursday.

